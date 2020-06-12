Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.69. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,247,973 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PACD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 210.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Drilling news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of Pacific Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $11,392,315.83. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

