Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $9.50. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 72,626 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

