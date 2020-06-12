O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $417.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

