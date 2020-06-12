Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director P. Thomas Jenkins sold 15,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.62, for a total value of C$909,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,760,970.

P. Thomas Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, P. Thomas Jenkins sold 227,504 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.88, for a total value of C$13,850,279.72.

On Friday, June 5th, P. Thomas Jenkins sold 82,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total value of C$4,981,481.96.

TSE OTEX opened at C$56.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 54.29. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$42.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

