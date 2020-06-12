OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 14th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OGE Energy stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

