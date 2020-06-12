NuBits (USNBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $855,059.05 and $31.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01941887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00175786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00117018 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

