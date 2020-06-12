Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $24.13

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $24.13. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 4,187,519 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Co cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $45.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

