NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

