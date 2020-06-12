Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

