NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,101,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,417.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,044.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

