News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Loop Capital

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in News by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after buying an additional 4,257,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,257,000 after buying an additional 2,520,054 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in News by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,506,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,737,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

