New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Stake Lifted by Ajo LP

Ajo LP increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,850 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

