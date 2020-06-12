Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €215.00 ($241.57) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €215.75 ($242.42).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

