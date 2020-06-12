MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 160,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Equities analysts expect that MTBC will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTBC. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.40 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of MTBC in a research note on Friday, May 15th. March quarter report yesterday validates CareCloud integrationabove and beyond our expectations, but…. MTBC reported 1Q20sales of $21.9M, up 45% from 1Q19’s $15.1M on an apples-to-orangesbasis in light of the January 8 closing of CareCloud and the expectedincremental $30-31M in additive sales contribution this year. Further andinterestingly, MTBC has launched its formal “MTBC Force” initiative, amercenary approach to providing services to companies that have greatcustomer interface, but are perhaps weaker on the cost efficiency sideof service and support infrastructure. With three such deals under theirbelt, MTBC management appeared calm, cool, and not exceedinglyambitious in again delivering its $100-102M in sales guidance for 2020yesterday Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. B. Riley upped their price objective on MTBC from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of MTBC in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $35,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $479,392. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.