MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 14th total of 160,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Equities analysts expect that MTBC will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $35,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $479,392. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
