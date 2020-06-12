M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,312 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

