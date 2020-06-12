M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

