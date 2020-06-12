M&T Bank Corp Sells 890 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $76.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

