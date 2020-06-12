M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,139 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,077 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Best Buy by 74.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,034 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 122.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 243,551 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 134,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $104,577.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,987 shares of company stock worth $27,681,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

