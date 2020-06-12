M&T Bank Corp Sells 21,668 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 72.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.41. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

