M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,731 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $150.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

