M&T Bank Corp Sells 155 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

