M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $178.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

