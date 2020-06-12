M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,437 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

