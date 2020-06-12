M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,069,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.