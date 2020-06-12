M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 423,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,843,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.