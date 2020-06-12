M&T Bank Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

ALB stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

