M&T Bank Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $747,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,017. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $342.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

