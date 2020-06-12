M&T Bank Corp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after buying an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $137,947,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after purchasing an additional 598,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,407,000 after purchasing an additional 535,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.41. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

