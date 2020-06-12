M&T Bank Corp Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after buying an additional 1,017,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,223,000 after buying an additional 347,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $790,311,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,220,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

