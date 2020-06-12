M&T Bank Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.