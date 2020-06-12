M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,087 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after purchasing an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,591 shares of company stock worth $112,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

