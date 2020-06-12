M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

GRMN opened at $92.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

