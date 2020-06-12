M&T Bank Corp Buys 861 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Centene by 364.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 332,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 260,676 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 32.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 74,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 210.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,374,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,963,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Centene by 54.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

