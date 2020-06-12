M&T Bank Corp Buys 6,478 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $77.95 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

