M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

