M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

