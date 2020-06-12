M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,833 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 271.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 116,680 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 188.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,264,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

