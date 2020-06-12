M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,230 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

