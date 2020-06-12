Morgan Stanley Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $12.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

RRGB traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 308,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The company had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 809.1% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

