Morgan Stanley Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.25.

ADBE stock opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average of $341.84. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $409.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

