Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $86,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,356. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at $64,216,415.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,611 shares in the company, valued at $23,297,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.