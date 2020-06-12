Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 30,000 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,969,530.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $196.84 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Mongodb by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mongodb by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mongodb by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

