Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOGO. B. Riley cut their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.