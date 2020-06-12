Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Up 267.3% in May

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 267.3% from the May 14th total of 653,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE:MODN opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $424,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $938,627. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 395,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Model N by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 213,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 60.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 180,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

