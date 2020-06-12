MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

