MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

