MML Investors Services LLC Sells 464 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.08.

Dollar General stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.