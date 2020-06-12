MML Investors Services LLC Sells 368 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after purchasing an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

