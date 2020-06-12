MML Investors Services LLC Sells 33,353 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,353 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.