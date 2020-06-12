MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

